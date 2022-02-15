Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing.

In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

Ramkrishna, who quit the NSE in 2016 citing "personal reasons", was not immediately reachable for comment.

The NSE and SEBI did not respond to requests for comment.

Allegations of corporate governance lapses have dogged the NSE for several years.

The exchange had planned to go public in 2017, but its listing was derailed by allegations officials had provided some high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers, which could speed up algorithmic trading.

After a three-year investigation, SEBI fined the exchange over US$90 million (S$121.27 million) and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months.

The NSE challenged the order in court and has sought SEBI's approval to file for a new IPO.

However, during that investigation, SEBI found documents showing Ramkrishna's e-mails to an unknown person, who she said during questioning was a "spiritual force" she had sought guidance from for 20 years.

Ramkrishna, in her defence, told SEBI that sharing of information with the person who was "spiritual in nature" did not compromise confidentiality or integrity.

The SEBI order however stated that it was "absurd" for Ramkrishna to contend that sharing sensitive information such as dividend pay-out ratios, business plans and the performance appraisals of NSE employees did not cause harm.

The SEBI probe also found the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of a mid-level executive, without any capital market experience, directly as an adviser to Ramkrishna with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most senior NSE officials.

The guru was running the exchange, and Ramkrishna was"merely a puppet in his hands", SEBI said.