High tomato prices in India trigger thefts, fears of inflation spike

NEW DELHI - India is facing a tomato crisis. The prices of tomato have increased six times, climbing since the beginning of June, due to a combination of hot weather, late rains and a virus causing a supply shortage.

This has triggered tomato thefts and forced some people to go without the staple in curries.

The government has even organised a hackathon seeking ideas on how to keep prices stable.

Tomato prices usually hover around 30 to 40 rupees (49 to 65 Singapore cents) per kg but are now an eye-watering 200 rupees per kg in some parts of the country.

Amid deeper concerns over whether this could contribute to food inflation, a trending topic on social media is recipes for dishes that do not require the use of tomatoes, like sambar or dahi aloo (curd potato).

Lower income groups are most affected and some people have been forced to cut back.

“I put one tomato instead of three in fish curry. But in other dishes I am not using tomatoes,” said Ms Dilruba, a cook in Delhi. “I hope the prices come down soon.”

Vegetable vendors are increasing vigilance amid growing reports of tomato theft and robbery.

In one major haul, a truck transporting tomatoes was waylaid by three men who beat up the farmer and drove off with 2,000kg of tomatoes.

Tomato prices usually go up during the June to August period because of the gap between harvests. But an intense heatwave in the last week of June combined with intermittent rains, the late onset of monsoon rains in July and the appearance of a tomato virus in some growing areas have curbed supplies and pushed up prices.

The virus has cut harvests in the state of Karnataka, among half a dozen states, including Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, which are key tomato growers.

A scientist with a government agency, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that reports from farms suggested the production, usually 25 to 30 tonnes per acre (0.4ha) of land, would likely be halved in Karnataka.

This sudden demand-supply mismatch comes after tomato prices crashed to 1.5 rupees per kg in May amid a production glut, with a group of farmers in Maharashtra state dumping tomatoes on the road in protest, saying they preferred destroying the crop to selling it at a low rate.

“Tomato-producing areas were exposed to high temperatures or even unseasonal rains. So there is a shortage,” said Dr A. Amarender Reddy, principal scientist (Agricultural Economics) at the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture in Hyderabad. He noted that most consumers would continue to buy tomatoes, leading to shortages amid less supply.

Agriculture writer Devender Sharma said profiteering is happening.

“The traders are also jacking up prices. There is a knock-on effect on some other vegetables,” he noted. The prices of some vegetables such as cauliflower and chillies have increased 10 to 20 per cent.