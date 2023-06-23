Heatwaves abate in India amid rains bringing relief to millions

NEW DELHI – India is getting some respite from brutal heat waves, with scorching temperatures seen moderating further due to clouds and rains.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to fall by 3 deg C to 5 deg C in western, central and eastern parts of the country during the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Isolated to widespread rains are expected in most areas of the south Asian nation during the period, it said.

India witnessed an extremely hot summer this year, with the mercury soaring to as high as 46 deg C in some regions.

Heatwaves probably killed more than 100 people in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Bihar, the Times of India newspaper reported. The authorities, however, said that there was no direct link between heatwaves and a spike in deaths, it said.

The heat wave situation worsened this year because of a late start of the annual monsoon and its slow progress toward the northern parts of India. People are more likely to dehydrate in high temperatures, which increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

However, a recent improvement in rains will not only provide relief to millions of people from searing temperatures, but also help farmers spur planting of crops, such as rice, soya beans, corn and pulses.

The south-west monsoon, which accounts for about 75 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall, advanced Thursday after stalling for almost 10 days, the weather office said.

Conditions are favourable for the weather pattern to progress further over some more parts of the southern peninsular region, remaining areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar states and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, it said.

Cumulative rains during the monsoon season, which generally runs from June to September, have been 31 per cent below normal so far this year, with the central region receiving 60 per cent less rainfall than a long-term average.

If the monsoon fails to gather pace in the coming weeks, crop production could be affected, food prices may soar and India may continue to keep restrictions on exports for wheat rice and sugar. BLOOMBERG