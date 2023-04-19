Heatwave in India is hot enough to fry an egg outdoors, as West Bengal man proves

In a video uploaded on April 9, Facebook user “Puchu Babu” is seen cooking an egg on a black pan on the terrace of his house. PHOTOS: PUCHU BABU/FACEBOOK
Anjali Raguraman
Correspondent
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

The heatwave in India is sufficiently scorching to cook an egg in the sun, as a man in West Bengal proved.

The state, like many others across India, has been recording day temperatures surpassing 40 deg C, according to media reports.

In a video uploaded on April 9 - when the government of Bengal first announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities on the account of a brutal heatwave - Facebook user “Puchu Babu” is seen cracking an egg on a black non-stick pan on the terrace of his house.

Even without any oil or a stove, the egg fully cooks within minutes to an omelette-like consistency.

The almost four-minute long video has since racked up over 2.1 million views on Facebook.

At least two states – Tripura in the north-east and West Bengal in the east – ordered schools to shut this week, as temperatures rose more than 5 deg C above normal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed until Saturday in view of the “severe” heatwave conditions. 

As at Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued heatwave warnings for several regions in India including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

More On This Topic
Soaring temperatures bring school closures in parts of India
Heatstroke kills 11 at awards event in India

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top