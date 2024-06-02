Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief

Voters wait in a line outside a polling station during the sixth phase of India's general election, on a hot summer day in Bhubaneswar, India, on May 25. PHOTO: REUTERS
LUCKNOW, India - At least 33 Indian polling staff died on the last day of voting from heatstroke in just one state, a top election official said on June 2, after scorching temperatures gripped swathes of the country.

Mr Navdeep Rinwa, chief electoral officer for the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where voting in the seventh and final stage of elections ended on June 1, said 33 polling personnel died due to the heat.

“A monetary compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($24,000) will be provided to the families of the deceased,” Mr Rinwa told reporters. AFP

