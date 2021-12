NEW DELHI - A call by right-wing elements asking Hindus to take up arms against Muslims is raising concerns in India, and a demand has been made for stringent action to prevent any mainstreaming of intolerance.

At a three-day dharma sansad, or religious Parliament consisting of religious leaders, in Haridwar, an important pilgrimage site for Hindus, some speakers made inflammatory statements, inciting violence against Muslims and asking Hindus to take up arms.