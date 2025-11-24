Gunmen attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Paramilitary soldiers standing near a body covered with a sheet, after suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of a Pakistani paramilitary force in Peshawar on Nov 24.

- Gunmen attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s north-western city of Peshawar on Nov 24, the police said.

The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, sources told Reuters, adding that three people had been killed.

“The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound,” a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official added.

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

“The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel,” resident Safdar Khan from the area told Reuters. REUTERS