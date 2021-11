NEW DELHI - The divide between vegetarians and non-vegetarians in India has always been very public. Streets are dotted with "pure vegetarian" restaurants and "eggless cakes" compete for greater space in bakeries.

This acerbic divide cropped up again in November, after a move by certain cities in the state of Gujarat targeting street vendors selling non-vegetarian food, including those made from eggs. An affront to "religious sentiments" was one of the reasons cited for such a measure.