Grim quest to find loved ones from Indian train disaster

BAHANAGA - At a makeshift morgue in an Indian school, a couple scanned photos of disfigured corpses before leaning in for a closer look at one they think is their 22-year-old son.

A pendant around his wounded neck provided the terrible confirmation.

The mother held back tears and leaned gently on her husband’s shoulder for a few seconds, before looking away from the laptop of an official trying to identify the dead after India’s worst train disaster in decades.

People have come to the Bahanaga High School, less than a kilometre from the crash site near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, since Friday’s horrific three-train collision.

At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

Indian Railways says it transports more than 13 million people every day. But the state-run monopoly has had a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.

Authorities said every hospital between the crash site and the state capital Bhubaneswar, around 200km away, was receiving victims. Around 200 ambulances – and even buses – were deployed to transport them.

The rescue effort was declared over on Saturday evening after emergency personnel had combed the mangled wreckage for survivors and laid scores of bodies out under white sheets beside the tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and injured passengers being treated in hospital, and said “no one responsible” would be spared.

“I pray that we get out of this sad moment as soon as possible,” he told state broadcaster Doordarshan.

Some train carriages were flipped over, others were torn open with the force of the impact.

“The dead bodies that came here were already in a very bad state,” said Mr Arvind Agarwal, the official in charge of the makeshift morgue.

The searing heat has “further disfigured” many of them, he said.