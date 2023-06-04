Grim quest to find loved ones from Indian train disaster

BAHANAGA - At a makeshift morgue in an Indian school, a couple scanned photos of disfigured corpses before leaning in for a closer look at one they think is their 22-year-old son.
A pendant around his wounded neck provided the terrible confirmation.
The mother held back tears and leaned gently on her husband’s shoulder for a few seconds, before looking away from the laptop of an official trying to identify the dead after India’s worst train disaster in decades.
People have come to the Bahanaga High School, less than a kilometre from the crash site near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, since Friday’s horrific three-train collision.
At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured.
Indian Railways says it transports more than 13 million people every day. But the state-run monopoly has had a patchy safety record because of ageing infrastructure.
Authorities said every hospital between the crash site and the state capital Bhubaneswar, around 200km away, was receiving victims. Around 200 ambulances – and even buses – were deployed to transport them.
The rescue effort was declared over on Saturday evening after emergency personnel had combed the mangled wreckage for survivors and laid scores of bodies out under white sheets beside the tracks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and injured passengers being treated in hospital, and said “no one responsible” would be spared.
“I pray that we get out of this sad moment as soon as possible,” he told state broadcaster Doordarshan.
Some train carriages were flipped over, others were torn open with the force of the impact.
“The dead bodies that came here were already in a very bad state,” said Mr Arvind Agarwal, the official in charge of the makeshift morgue.
The searing heat has “further disfigured” many of them, he said.
“The biggest challenge is the identification,” Mr Agarwal said, sitting in the school headmaster’s office.
Volunteer Siddharth Jena, 23, sat next to him with a laptop that has numbered pictures of every body recovered and sent to the school since Friday night.
Corridors lined with corpses
The stench of rotting flesh hung in the air around the school.
Dozens of people sat outside its gates hoping to find their missing relatives.
Once a family has identified their relative from photos, they are given a receipt that allows them to view the body. But it has been far from simple.
“We received 179 bodies here, but only 45 of them could be identified,” said Mr Ranajit Nayak, the police officer in charge of releasing the bodies.
Bodies in white bags tagged “identified” or “unidentified” lined both sides of the blood-stained corridor late on Saturday, with others stored in classrooms.
“There were bodies with only a torso, an entirely burnt face, disfigured skull and no other visible identity markers left,” Mr Nayak said.
“Did you expect that this identification would be easy for anyone?“
Work began late on Saturday to move unidentified bodies to a centre with better facilities to preserve the bodies for relatives travelling longer distances.
Unidentified corpses will then be moved to permanent city morgues.
For some, like Mr Abhijit Chakrabarty, 27, from neighbouring West Bengal state, the wait was over. He saw a photograph with a bracelet worn by his missing 25-year-old brother-in-law Subhashish.
But others continued their desperate search.
Mr Agarwal, the official at the school, warned that some families might have to take DNA tests to provide matches.
Mr Noor Jamal Mondon, 38, from Bardhaman district in West Bengal, has heard nothing from his missing brother Yaad Ali, 35.
“We’ve checked all the hospitals and the crash site throughout the day,” said Mr Mondon, an imam at a mosque.
“We are now looking at the dead bodies at the morgue once again.”
Condolences have poured in from around the world.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Mr Modi to express his condolences following the accident. Mr Lee extended his heartfelt condolences both to him and to families affected by the disaster, on behalf of the Singapore Government.
Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened” by the “immense loss of life” and offered prayers for the “many injured”, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended “his deep condolences to the families of the victims”.
India has one of the world’s largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst of them in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar and plunged into the river below, killing between 800 and 1,000 people.
Friday’s crash ranks as its third-worst, and the deadliest since 1995, when two express trains collided in Firozabad, near Agra, killing more than 300 people.
The disaster comes despite new investments and upgrades in technology that have significantly improved railway safety in recent years. AFP, REUTERS