Greek climber dies after scaling Himalayan peak

KATHMANDU (AFP) - A Greek climber died on Tuesday (April 12) on Nepal's rugged Mount Dhaulagiri, expedition organisers said, in the first recorded fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

Mr Antonios Sykaris' death came a day after a triumphant Instagram message announcing he had made it to the top of the world's seventh-highest peak.

The 59-year-old had fallen ill while descending, mountain guide Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

"He died at an altitude of 7,400m. We are speaking with his family," Mr Sherpa said.