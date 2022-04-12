Greek climber dies after scaling Himalayan peak

Mr Antonios Sykaris's death came a day after an Instagram message announcing he made it to the top of the peak. PHOTO: ANTONIOS SYKARIS/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
28 min ago

KATHMANDU (AFP) - A Greek climber died on Tuesday (April 12) on Nepal's rugged Mount Dhaulagiri, expedition organisers said, in the first recorded fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

Mr Antonios Sykaris' death came a day after a triumphant Instagram message announcing he had made it to the top of the world's seventh-highest peak.

The 59-year-old had fallen ill while descending, mountain guide Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

"He died at an altitude of 7,400m. We are speaking with his family," Mr Sherpa said.

Embed Instagram

Mr Sykaris was an experienced climber who had summited five other mountains higher than 8,000m, according to his website.

Dhaulagiri's 8,170m peak was first scaled in 1960 by a Swiss-Austrian team and has since been climbed by hundreds of people.

The spring climbing season begins each April when temperatures warm and winds are typically calm.

It usually attracts hundreds of adventurers each year to Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's highest peaks.

The country only reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year after the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020.

But with coronavirus cases receding, expedition operators in Nepal are hopeful of a busier climbing season this year.

Nepal's government has already issued permits to 530 mountaineers for the season including 204 for Everest, the world's highest peak.

More On This Topic
Scottish climber dies on Pakistan's K2
Famed US climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top