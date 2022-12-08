Grape expectations: India’s biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards seeks millions

NASHIK, India – India’s largest winemaker Sula Vineyards is heading to the stock market, betting on the diversifying tastebuds of a booming urban middle class in a country that has long favoured strong liquor.

Wine makes up less than 1 per cent of India’s massive alcohol market, with spirits the overwhelming drink of choice in the nation of 1.4 billion people.

On average, Indians each drink only a few spoonfuls of wine a year, but producers hope the country will replicate the wine boom in China when its economy took off in the 1980s.

Still, experts warn their rosé ambitions are tempered by uncertainties, including the impact of climate change on viniculture, and an Australian trade deal lowering import tariffs.

“Wine’s time has come,” insists Sula’s founder and CEO Rajeev Samant.

When the Stanford University graduate returned from California, he initially tried growing roses and mangoes on family-owned land near Nashik, an ancient holy city about 160km from financial hub Mumbai.

“Where Sula is today, it was just grassland. There were leopards and snakes. There was no electricity. There was no telephone line”, as if it was a century earlier, said Mr Saman. “I saw some beauty here. There was something about the place that really struck me.”

India is one of the world’s biggest grape producers, and Nashik is one of its key regions. But back then, the vines were all table grapes for eating and raisins, rather than wine grapes.

Mr Samant was inspired by his visits to California’s Napa Valley wine country.

“Why not try to make a decent, drinkable wine right here in India, proudly made in India?“ he thought. “And that’s what I decided to do.”

Named after Mr Samant’s mother Sulabha, Sula planted its first vines in 1996, later building a sprawling resort and helping to cultivate a new reputation for Nashik as India’s wine capital.

Applications for shares in its IPO open next week, it said on Wednesday, with its owners selling around a third of the company for up to 9.6 billion rupees (S$158 million), valuing it at about US$350 million (S$475 million).