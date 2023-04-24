Govt fact-check unit will make social media platforms liable for false content: India’s IT Minister

BENGALURU – Social media companies such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook will soon have to bear legal responsibility for content on their platforms which is flagged as misinformation by the Indian government’s proposed Fact Check Unit.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Straits Times that the content platforms and Internet service providers are “not compelled to take content down after it is flagged, but if they keep it on, they will no longer be immune from court action by the aggrieved government department”.

He said the platforms could evolve their own mechanisms to warn the posting user to remove the marked content, or recommend corrections, but they would eventually have to take it down to avoid legal action.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) announced on April 7 that the platforms should “not publish, share or host fake, false or misleading information in respect of any business of the central government”.

The fact-checking unit will identify what is “fake, false or misleading information”. However, that very term has been panned by critics as too ambiguous, with Internet freedom advocates saying it could lead to the targeting of content critical of the government.

The Editors Guild of India, which monitors press freedom and ethics in the country, called for the “deeply disturbing” plan to be withdrawn, saying it is “akin to censorship”.

Opposition leaders like former IT minister Kapil Sibal have asked why the government did not consult more stakeholders on the changes.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has petitioned against the Fact Check Unit in the Bombay High Court, saying it will have “a chilling effect on free speech”.

On Saturday, the central government defended the move in court, saying it was in public interest, as false and misleading information “has the potential to fan separatist movements and intensify social and political conflict”, while also creating “doubts regarding the actions and intentions of the democratically elected government”.

Mr Chandrasekhar, 58, was a mobile phone entrepreneur and major investor in Malayalam news channel Asianet before becoming the spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2006. He was appointed Minister of State for IT in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

He said the new unit is part of the government’s efforts towards creating a “safe and trusted Internet” and would not affect people sharing opinions or satire.

“If someone writes an opinion, like this minister is bad or that department is ineffectively run, the Fact Check Unit will not counter it. It will only intervene when the information about government is patently false,” he said.

The Asia Internet Coalition comprising Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon and other tech giants said on April 17 that using a government agency “as the sole source to fact-check government business without giving it a clear definition or providing clear checks and balances may lead to misuse during implementation of the law, which will profoundly infringe on press freedom”.

The unit has to be government-run, Mr Chandrasekhar said, “because no organisation outside the government has access to information about the government” to confirm the veracity of information posted online.

Asked if the platforms would be given reasons when a post is flagged for removal, he said: “You don’t give a reason when something is false. If it’s false, it’s false. One plus one is two; it cannot be three.”