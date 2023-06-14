Goldman’s biggest office beyond New York attests to India’s rise

NEW DELHI - On the eastern side of Bengaluru, the city sometimes called the Silicon Valley of India, sits a campus housing three cube-like glass buildings. Each is 10 storeys high, with facades glistening in the strong South Asian sun.

These are the offices of Goldman Sachs Group, home to about 8,000 workers, the bank’s largest venue outside New York.

When Goldman set up in the city in 2004, it had roughly 300 people, mainly providing information technology and other support. Now, its workers are quants and software engineers, building systems for everything from making trades to managing risk.

Across India, the offices set up by multinationals to provide cheap operational support are taking on more sophisticated roles.

While the shift has been under way for years, recent economic data highlight a rapid service-sector expansion that many attribute to the offices known as global capability centres (GCCs).

These GCCs now account for more than 1 per cent of India’s gross domestic product. But the boom also creates challenges, both for the companies and the cities that host them.

Finding qualified employees is becoming more difficult, pushing salaries up, while offshoring may become politically sensitive again in the US presidential race.

“Over the last 30 years, while China specialised in becoming the world’s factory, India specialised in becoming the world’s back office,” said Mr Duvvuri Subbarao, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“Over the years, India moved up the value chain,” he said. But it can’t “take its comparative advantage for granted”.

India has roughly 1,600 of the centres, more than 40 per cent of the number worldwide, according to Nasscom, a trade body for the country’s technology industry.

Dotted around Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, are the offices of luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue Inc, aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings, US bank Wells Fargo and Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Group.

Some 66 global companies set up their first GCC in India in 2022. Even the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has a Bengaluru GCC.

The offices generated about US$46 billion (S$62 billion) in combined revenue in the fiscal year ended March, more than the output of Nepal.

The qualities that turned India into the world’s back office starting decades ago are propelling GCCs’ metamorphosis: a vast pool of young people, an education system that emphasises science and technology, and the lower staffing costs that made India attractive in the first place.

Add an unforeseen catalyst: the Covid-19 pandemic, which convinced decision-makers jobs can be done anywhere, including far-flung shores.

“India’s story starts with its demographics and its talent,” said Mr Gunjan Samtani, the country head of Goldman Sachs Services, the entity that operates the bank’s GCCs in India.

A software engineer by trade, he still codes from time to time. “What brought us here even two decades back was our ability to get access to technology and talent.”