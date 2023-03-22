Gigs, scams, ghost work: India tech sector’s dark side

AHMEDABAD, India – After finishing college in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Saurav hunted for work for more than four months before he came across an advertisement for jobs at a call centre. He signed up, not knowing it would one day land him in jail.

In his job, Saurav – who asked to go by one name to protect his identity – called people in the United States, enticed them to sign up for loans and insurance policies, then told them they needed to improve their credit score by paying US$50 (S$67) to US$100.

Only, he did not work for a bank or an insurer, but a scam call centre that pitched fake products and robbed people of money that they thought would improve their credit scores.

“I didn’t realise at first. It was only much later that I realised that the job was to cheat people after speaking to other colleagues who worked there,” said Saurav, 25.

“But I was already too involved in it, and I was certain that I would not get another job where I could earn 20,000 to 25,000 rupees (S$320 to S$400) a month, so I continued working there,” he told Reuters.

The call centre was one of thousands perpetuating telefraud on millions of people every day in India, the United States, Britain and elsewhere, with employees posing as tax officials, as workers at banks and insurers, and as tech support.

Indian police have raided hundreds of such centres in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Kolkata in recent years, and said they have charged thousands with fraud.

Saurav and two of his colleagues were arrested in 2022, and he spent five months in jail.

As he belatedly realised, he was part of the dark underbelly of India’s US$220 billion (S$294 billion) information technology services industry that boomed as global firms outsourced customer support to cheaper workers with college degrees who spoke English.

But these very same factors also encouraged a parallel industry of scam call centres, with American citizens alone losing more than US$10 billion to phishing gangs and fraud call centre operations in India in 2022, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation cited by local media.

“All one needs is a computer or laptop, a phone, an Internet connection and data, which is available easily on the black market,” said Mr Ajit Rajiaan, a deputy commissioner of police in Ahmedabad, who has raided dozens of such operations in the city.

“The call centre can be run from a house, an office or just about any place,” he said, adding that nearly all those who have been arrested at such operations are men aged 18 to 25, with either a high school education or a college degree.

Future of work

India is poised to become the world’s most populous country in April, overtaking China with more than 1.43 billion people, according to estimates by the United Nations.

It also has among the youngest populations, with more than 40 per cent under 25 years. Yet, the pace of economic growth is not enough to accommodate some 12 million people joining the workforce each year.

So educated youth – once touted as a demographic dividend – are forced to turn to the gig economy, delivering food and groceries, to scam call centres, online microwork and other low-paid jobs, analysts say.

“We are at a critical moment,” said Mr Amit Basole at the Azim Premji University Centre for Sustainable Employment, pointing to high rates of unemployment among educated youth, low labour force participation of women, and “forced self-employment” because of the lack of productive jobs.

“Newly created jobs are often of the precarious kind – including gig work,” he added.