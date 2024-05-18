Ghost malls haunt Indian retail, but not all is grim

BENGALURU - Life for the shopkeepers of Dreams Mall has been more like a nightmare ever since the three-storey building in Bhandup, a Mumbai suburb, was partly damaged by two fires in a short space of time.

They are still on the hook for property and municipal taxes, even though the 1,000-shop mall has been closed since the fires in 2021 and 2022.

It has fallen into such disrepair now that, as Google reviewer Gopakumar puts it, “a horror movie could be shot here”.

A study by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India of 340 shopping centres in 29 cities found 64 to be “ghost malls”, with vacancies of over 40 per cent.

This is up from the 57 ghost malls in 2022, based on the Think India Think Retail 2024 report.

Almost one in five shopping centres in the study wears an abandoned look – a near-empty building with shuttered stores and eerie, darkened hallways.

“Many of the small shopping malls are on the verge of closure,” said Mr Gulam Zia, director of Knight Frank India.

Most underperformers are older suburban malls that cannot compete with glitzier developments in more central locations that have organised zoning and brand-name anchor tenants, as well as attractions such as cineplexes, large foodcourts and family entertainment zones.

About 13.3 million sq ft of shopping space is vacant, resulting in a loss of 67 billion rupees (S$1.08 billion) in revenue for developers in 2023, the report found.

Coming in with the highest number of ghost malls is the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi and its neighbouring suburbs. It has 21 such malls, followed by “India’s Silicon Valley” Bengaluru with 12, and financial hub Mumbai with 10.

The National Capital Region and Mumbai, especially, have a growing number of struggling malls.

They include the Raheja Mall in Gurugram city that was attacked by a mob offended by a movie in January 2018; the Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida city whose Roman statues and gondola rides lost their popularity after the mall owner was charged in a financial scam; and the Angel Mega Mall in Ghaziabad city that is known for only one snack eatery, Haldiram’s.

The ghost malls have some factors in common, found the Knight Frank report. These include investors in disputes, a dated appearance, faulty layouts with dark alleys and poor customer flow, low occupancies and lack of anchor tenants.

The report says that even as vacancy rates in small, dilapidated malls have gone up, Grade A shopping centres – bigger, well-located malls – continue to enjoy robust occupancy and foot traffic.