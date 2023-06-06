Germany may build subs in India as Russian weapons supply slows

NEW DELHI – Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines in the South Asian country as Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine pushes New Delhi to expand its sources of military hardware beyond its top supplier Moscow.

The marine arm of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated US$5.2 billion (S$7 billion) project to build six submarines for the Indian navy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The preliminary agreement or memorandum of understanding will be signed in the presence of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit, German and Indian officials said.

Mr Pistorius told public broadcaster ARD that the submarine deal will be on the agenda when he visits Mumbai on Wednesday.

His role is to “support and assist” the negotiations between German executives travelling with him and their Indian counterparts, he said in the television interview.

“This would be a big and important contract not only for German industry but also for India and the Indian-German strategic partnership,” Mr Pistorius said.

India’s Ministry of Defence and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders did not respond to requests for comment.

A German Defence Ministry spokesman and a Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems representative declined to comment.

The Kiel-based defence manufacturing giant had shown no interest in jointly manufacturing submarines in India when the tender was announced two years ago.

Now with the war in Ukraine in its second year and China moving in lockstep with Russia on the war, the West and, in particular, Germany, are placing their bets on India becoming a bulwark against Beijing’s growing diplomatic and military assertiveness.

For the submarines, India has identified Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Larsen & Toubro to tie up with foreign defence majors to build the diesel attack submarines.

A key target for a partnership had been Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, which is one of two submarine manufacturers globally to have air independent propulsion – a technology that helps conventional submarines stay underwater for longer.

Also, Thyssenkrupp-made submarines were used in the past by the Indian navy, making them a far more compelling choice compared with others like South Korea’s Daewoo and Spain’s Navantia group.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants German and European defence companies to step up their efforts to supply New Delhi with modern military gear as a way to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government wean off its dependence on Russia in the defence sector.

India has emerged as one of the swing states buying large quantities of discounted crude from Moscow while continuing to engage the US and its allies.