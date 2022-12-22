French serial ‘bikini killer’ to be freed from Nepal prison on Friday

KATHMANDU - French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, whose string of murders across Asia in the 1970s was portrayed in the Netflix series The Serpent, was waiting for his release from prison on Thursday after a Nepali court ordered him freed on health grounds.

The Supreme Court in Kathmandu ruled on Wednesday that Sobhraj, 78, who has been in jail in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for two killings decades earlier, should be immediately released and deported within 15 days.

He needed open heart surgery in 2017 and his release was in keeping with the law allowing the compassionate discharge of bedridden prisoners who have served three-quarters of their sentence, its verdict said.

Sobhraj is expected to return to France but will not leave prison until Friday, despite earlier signs that his release was imminent.

“He is staying in the Central Jail again today. He will be sent to the immigration department tomorrow,” his lawyer Gopal Shiwakoti Chintan told reporters.

A French foreign affairs ministry spokesman said that its embassy in Nepal was monitoring the situation.

“If a request for expulsion is notified to them, France would be required to grant it since Mr Sobhraj is a French national.”

Sobhraj began travelling the world in the early 1970s and wound up in the Thai capital Bangkok.

Posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims, many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

“He despised backpackers, he saw them as poor young drug addicts,” Australian journalist Julie Clarke, who interviewed Sobhraj, told AFP last year.

Suave and sophisticated, he was implicated in his first murder, that of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach wearing a bikini, in 1975.

Nicknamed the “bikini killer”, he was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

Sobhraj’s other sobriquet, The Serpent, came from his ability to assume other identities to evade justice.

It became the title of last year’s hit series by the BBC and Netflix that was based on his life.