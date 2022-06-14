France's Total, Adani team up for $7 billion India hydrogen project

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - French giant TotalEnergies and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate plan to invest US$5 billion (S$7 billion) to produce green hydrogen and related products in India as the world's third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonise.

Total will buy a 25 per cent stake in Adani New Industries for an undisclosed amount, according to an exchange filing from Adani Enterprises on Tuesday (June 14). Adani New Industries is a closely held company of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm for the coal-to-ports conglomerate. Adani Enterprises' shares rose 5.6 per cent in Mumbai, pushing this year's jump to 28.5 per cent.

The purchase would be yet another shot in the arm for Adani, who has been seeking global investors to bolster his green energy ambitions. Adani New Industries aims to invest more than US$50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and its ecosystem, the filing said, as part of the group's broader plan to boost its presence in the green-energy value chain.

Green hydrogen projects will also help India - the world's third-largest carbon emitting country - to slash its reliance on oil and coal as it chases the target of being net-zero carbon by 2070.

"To meet India's energy transition goals, we need big money and technology to come into the green hydrogen sector to drive down the costs," said Mr Debasish Mishra, a Mumbai-based partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. "India can't think of a decarbonisation roadmap without green hydrogen."

Total is boosting clean-energy output while reining in oil-product sales as shareholders demand greater efforts to fight climate change. It has previously teamed up with Adani to invest in natural gas and renewables in India, where the government this year unveiled plans - and incentives - for massive hydrogen growth.

In 2019, Total bought a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas - now called Adani Total Gas - and last year spent US$2.5 billion acquiring 20 per cent of Adani Green Energy and a 50 per cent stake in a portfolio of solar assets.

Green hydrogen, produced from water and renewable power, is forecast for rapid growth this decade, and global output could jump as much as 18-fold to about 11.6 million tonnes a year by 2030 with strong policy support, according to BloombergNEF.

It also offers a potential path to decarbonise heavy industries such as steelmaking, cement production and fertilisers. While the fuel is still a long way from being commercially viable, India targets production of five million tonnes by the end of the decade.

Adani New Industries will start by investing around US$5 billion to build 2 gigawatts of hydrogen-producing electrolysers powered by a 4-gigawatt solar and wind farm to make urea to displace imports of the fertiliser, Total said in a press release.

The venture eventually plans to target one million tonnes of green hydrogen production a year by 2030, underpinned by 30 gigawatts of clean power capacity.

Other major producers could include Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries, which is aiming for initial output of 15 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030 from a network of global projects.

Vestas Wind Systems, InterContinental Energy and other partners are aiming to produce about 1.6 million tonnes of the fuel a year and to begin exports as soon as 2028 from the Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Western Australia.