Four more arrested in India over deadly Delhi blast

Security personnel and members of the forensic team at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, on Nov 11.

- India’s anti-terrorism agency said on Nov 20 that it had arrested four more people, including three doctors, in connection with last week’s deadly car blast in Delhi , the first such attack in the heavily guarded capital in more than a decade.

The car bomb killed 10 people and wounded 32 outside the historic Red Fort on Nov 10.

The four “prime accused” have been identified as doctors Muzammil Shakeel Ganai and Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Irfan Ahmad Wagay, a mufti, who all come from Indian Kashmir, and Shaheen Saeed, a doctor, from the northern city of Lucknow, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

“They had all played a key role in the terror attack,” the agency said in a statement on social media platform X, without going into more detail on their alleged involvement.

Ganai, Rather, and Wagay were previously in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir police, who arrested them last week saying they were part of a terrorist unit linked to Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Their families denied that accusation at the time and said they were innocent.

Saeed’s brother did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Nov 20.

The NIA said that it had arrested two other people on Nov 16 and 17. They were Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name NIA said the car was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, who allegedly provided technical help to suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, also a doctor.

The agency said that these three men also came from Jammu and Kashmir – India’s only Muslim-majority region, where militants fought security forces for decades before violence tapered off in recent years. REUTERS