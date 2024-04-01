Four killed as sudden heavy rain lashes east Indian state

Videos by Indian news agency ANI showed damaged houses, uprooted trees, disrupted transport and electricity. SCREENGRAB: ANI/X
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 12:51 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 12:51 AM

CALCUTTA - Sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds lashed parts of India’s eastern state of West Bengal on March 31, killing four and injuring several others, as per a local official, prompting evacuation efforts.

The storm hit Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and damaged houses, uprooted trees, disrupted transport and electricity, showed videos by Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Local district head Shama Parveen said the storm killed four while scores of injured were taken to the local district hospital to be treated.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that the government will compensate next of kin in cases of death. REUTERS

