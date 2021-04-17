Four killed as police open fire at workers in Bangladesh

DHAKA (REUTERS) - At least four people were shot dead and many injured on Saturday (April 17) as police opened fire at workers demanding a pay rise at a Chinese-backed coal-fired power plant in south-eastern Bangladesh, police said.

Police were forced to open fire when protesters attacked them at the power plant under construction in Chittagong, local police official Azizul Islam told Reuters by from the location.

"Four died and many injured... We're trying to control the situation," Islam said.

This story is developing.