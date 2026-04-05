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Four dead after passenger vehicle plunges off road in northern India, ANI reports

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A screenshot from a video posted online shows a victim on a stretcher being hauled to safety after the April 4 accident.

A screenshot from a video posted online shows a victim on a stretcher being hauled to safety after the April 4 accident.

SCREENSHOT: X/@ANI

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NEW DELHI - At least four people were killed on April 4 after a passenger vehicle plunged off a road near Sojha in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported citing district officials.

The vehicle was carrying 22 passengers, including two children, when it met with the accident, the report said.

Officials said the fatalities included two men and two women while eighteen people were rescued and are undergoing treatment, the report added. REUTERS

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