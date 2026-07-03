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Forty killed as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The bus, operated by a private intercity service, was headed to national capital Islamabad from provincial capital Quetta, the agency said.

QUETTA, Pakistan – Forty people were killed and eight others injured after a bus fell into a deep roadside ditch in Pakistan's south-western province of Balochistan on July 3 , a rescue agency and a government official said.

The bus, operated by a private intercity service, was headed to national capital Islamabad from provincial capital Quetta, the agency said.

There were 48 passengers on board at the time of the accident, it added.

The eight injured were given first aid and then moved to a government hospital in Zhob city, about 75km from the accident site in Sherani district, the agency said.

The dead were also moved to the same hospital, the agency and Sherani Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali said.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Afghanistan, four people were killed and 10 others were missing after a truck carrying 22 Afghan refugees from Pakistan plunged into a river along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, military spokesperson Wahidullah Mohammadi said. REUTERS