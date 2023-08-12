Former PM and nonagenarian leader Manmohan Singh emerges as flashpoint in Indian politics

Dr Singh has had a chequered legacy as India’s premier from 2004 to 2014. Known for his humility as well as erudition, the Oxford-educated economist steered India through some very difficult times, including the 2007-08 global financial crisis, and won a second mandate with a stronger tally for his party in 2009.

He even held together a coalition-government stitched around the Congress through turbulent times, including in 2008 when the Left Front, led by the Community Party of India (Marxist), withdrew its support over the Indo-US Nuclear Deal, which Dr Singh pushed through despite opposition. Under the deal, India, which is not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, agreed to place all its civil nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards in return for American civil nuclear cooperation.

But his second tenure was tainted by several scams, a floundering economy, price rises as well as a divided Congress leadership that led to a sense of “policy paralysis”, causing many Indians to become disillusioned with him.

Dr Singh’s authority as the prime minister was also allegedly undermined by a rival power centre around Ms Sonia Gandhi, who served through his two stints as the influential Congress Party president, leading many to perceive him as a weak PM.

However, Ms Neerja Chowdhury, a veteran journalist, said respect for Dr Singh has gone up since he left office along with the realisation that “maybe he was not fully given his due”.

“He did allow a lot of corruption (to fester) around him, yet he, personally, was seen as an upright prime minister who didn’t have an individual agenda, as someone who understood the ins and outs of governance and administration having held many top bureaucratic positions,” added Ms Chowdhury, the author of How Prime Ministers Decide, a book released in August that analyses the operating styles of several Indian PMs since the 1980s.

“Manmohan Singh was a quiet worker, dealing with the nitty-gritties, always dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s of what should be done.”