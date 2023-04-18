Forest fires in surrounding districts make Nepal capital Kathmandu world’s most polluted city

KATHMANDU - For the past couple of days, Mr Sundar Sharma has been suffering from wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

Mr Sharma, who is an under-secretary at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and also an expert on forest fires, blamed the deteriorating air quality, caused by massive forest fires, for his worsening asthma.

“This is not just my issue but of many people throughout the country,” Mr Sharma said. “Ongoing forest fires will not only burn forests but also damage our ecology, affect wild and endangered animals and will severely impact human health.”

Nepal’s air quality has been deteriorating. According to global air monitoring platform IQAir, Kathmandu ranked the most polluted city in the world over the weekend, with smoke and haze covering the Valley.

The Valley’s air quality reached very unhealthy levels on Sunday at 7.45am, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 216. The AQI measures the level of inhalable fine particles in the air.

Very unhealthy air quality means health warnings of emergency conditions, with the entire population likely to be affected and many may experience serious health effects.

Air pollution is known to cause various respiratory illnesses—pneumonia, bronchitis, conjunctivitis, skin allergies, stroke and heart problems, in the short term, and ulcers and cancer of the lungs and intestine, kidney disease and heart problems, in the long run.

Many people in Kathmandu Valley complain of dry and burning eyes, irritated nose and sinus, sore throat, wheezing cough and difficulty in breathing due to the polluted air.

Currently, cases of Covid-19 have also been on the rise. Health experts warn that worsening air quality could lead to an increase in hospitalisation cases and even deaths among people infected with the coronavirus.

“If patients suffering from a respiratory illness get infected with coronavirus, the chances of infection severity and deaths increase,” said Dr Niraj Bam, an associate professor at the Institute of Medicine. “We should be more cautious about our own health and the health of elderly people in our homes and take maximum precaution.”

Experts blamed incidents of massive forest fires for deteriorating air quality—smoke and haze throughout the country. As there is no visible system to cause rainfall to wash away the pollution, the condition of smoke and haze will continue in the coming days.

“The peak of the forest fire season is yet to come, but almost half the (country’s) forests have already witnessed fires,” Mr Sharma said. “The remaining forests will do so in the next two weeks.”

Experts estimate the peak time of forest fires is around April 25.

Around 600 incidents of daily forest fires have been occurring for the past several days. Most national parks as well as protected areas throughout the country have been burning, threatening wild and endangered species.

“Multiple areas of the Chitwan National Park are on fire at the moment,” said Mr Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, information officer at the park. “But the fire has not gone out of control.”

Authorities at the Chitwan National Park say there have been more incidents of fire in the community forests and the park authority has been trying its best to douse them with the help of the army, locals and park staffers.

“We have made many fire lines and cleared them, which helped us to contain the fire from going out of control,” said Mr Timalsina. “But the problem is that over 90 per cent of the fire incidents are from human causes, and we have not been able to make them aware of the negative consequences of burning forests.”