Foreign automakers quit India over dismal sales

BANGALORE - With Tesla deciding not to set up its manufacturing plant in India after a year of discussions, the electric automaker joins the dozens of foreign companies that have either shelved plans to enter India or pulled up stakes in the past five years.

On May 13, Tesla officially abandoned its efforts to enter the Indian market and started to reassign local employees when it could not get the government to lower import tariffs for foreign electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla had sought to first test demand in India by selling EVs imported from production hubs in the United States and China at lower tariffs. But the Indian government had wanted it to first set up a local manufacturing facility.

The same week, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk met Indonesian president Joko Widodo in the US over investment opportunities in the south-east Asian country.

At least eight foreign automakers - including General Motors, Fiat and Ford Motors - have left India, the world's fourth-largest automobile market, since 2017.

US auto major Ford Motors stopped production in its Chennai and Sanand plants from September 2021. It also shelved plans for a plant manufacturing EVs for export on May 12 despite getting government approval for production-linked incentives.

The company, which has been in India for over 30 years, had invested about US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) in plants, and incurred losses of over US$2 billion.

In April, Nissan's Datsun stopped making its cars in its Chennai plant over low sales performance. American motorcycle makers Harley-Davidson and United Motors (UM) exited in September 2020 and October 2019 respectively, citing lack of demand for their products.

Italian car maker Fiat stopped operations in India after seven years in March 2019 over poor sales. In December 2018, a few months before its decision to stop production at its Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra state, the company sold a mere 75 cars, while local market leader Maruti Suzuki sold over 119,000.

South Korean SsangYong Motor Company pulled out in 2018, while General Motors exited in 2017 after over two decades in India due to mounting losses and inadequate interest in its Chevrolet and Opel models.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) said the "sudden exits" of Ford, GM, Man Trucks, Fiat, Harley and UM motorcycles caused a total loss of 64,000 jobs and dealer investments of 24.85 billion rupees (S$440.4 million).

Analysts say the reasons for the dwindling interest could be unfavourable policies like high taxes on imported and locally-made cars, and lower than expected demand for automobiles, especially after falling incomes and unemployment in the pre-pandemic economic slowdown worsened into hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation hit an eight-year high in April. Diesel and petrol prices were also at an all-time high until the government trimmed fuel taxes on May 22.

About 15.12 million two-wheelers were sold in 2021, followed by 2.71 million passenger vehicles, according to market tracker Statistica. Some 570,000 commercial vehicles and 220,000 three-wheelers were sold that year.