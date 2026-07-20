Floods, landslides across northern India kill at least 25

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Residents look at damaged vehicles after flash flood and landslide triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc at Rajouri district in India's Jammu region on July 19.

GUWAHATI/SRINAGAR, India - At least 25 people died in floods and landslides caused by torrential rain across northern and north-eastern India over the weekend, officials said on on July 20, with more rain predicted over the next few days.

At least 15 people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts of Indian-administered Kashmir, while several others were reported missing, a senior police official said.

In the north-eastern state of Nagaland, multiple landslides triggered by persistent rains killed nine people, and rescue teams have recovered four bodies, a senior district official told Reuters.

In the neighbouring state of Assam, one person died on July 19 in floods, the state disaster management body said.

More than 57,000 people across seven districts of the state have been affected by torrential rains.

“Active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over north-west, east and north-east India during the next 6–7 days,” India’s weather office said in a post on social media website X.

In the neighbouring Himalayan nation of Nepal, 27 people have been killed, one remains missing and 69 others have been injured in floods, landslides, heavy rain and lightning strikes, since the monsoon began in mid-June, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

Several highways, including the one linking the national capital, Kathmandu, with southern plains have been blocked due to debris dumped after landslides, police said on July 20.

Nepal’s weather department forecast light to moderate rainfall across much of the Himalayan nation on July 20, with heavy rain expected at isolated locations in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. REUTERS