Flood situation eases in Delhi as Yamuna River water recedes

NEW DELHI – Flooding across New Delhi is gradually receding and the overflown Yamuna river, which cuts across India’s capital, could soon return to “normal” provided there is no heavy rainfall in the coming days, according to the city’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Two water treatment plants in the northern part of the city are likely to resume operations on Sunday following efforts to repair facilities affected by flood waters, Mr Kejriwal said on Twitter on Saturday.

About 25 per cent of the city’s water supply has been affected due to the closing of its three treatment plants.

The deluge hit India’s capital following heavy rainfall across the north of the country, which has killed dozens of people over the past week.

The Yamuna spilled out onto roads surrounding Delhi’s historic Red Fort, reclaiming its ancient flow path, while schools, colleges and universities in the city are closed through Sunday. Some shops and businesses have also been shuttered.

Army units have been deployed to help prevent flooding in more parts of the city, and the authorities have also restricted the entry of heavy vehicles, boosting prices of fruits and vegetables.

Thousands of people were moved from low-lying areas to temporary relief centres set up in schools and other buildings, with many people also taking refuge in tents and under flyovers.

The city is expected to mostly receive light monsoon rains until next Tuesday. BLOOMBERG