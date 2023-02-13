First stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway opens, travel time between the two cities will halve once finished

NEW DELHI - India has opened the first stage of an expressway linking its capital New Delhi to its financial centre of Mumbai.

The route of the new eight-lane carriageway - four in each direction - stretches to a distance of 1,386km.

Once it is fully completed, the expressway will cut travel time between the two cities to 12 hours, half of the current duration.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 246km first stage of the expressway.

It links New Delhi with the city of Jaipur, a popular tourist destination and the capital of the north-western state of Rajasthan.

Mr Modi said it was a “sign of developing India”, adding that “such investments in railways, highways, subway lines and airports are a key to pushing the country’s growth rate, attracting more investments and creating fresh jobs”.

The entire expressway costs US$13 billion (S$17 billion).

It is part of an infrastructure push for India to catch up with its geopolitical rival, China.

India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

However, its infrastructure remains far behind that of China’s.

New Delhi is also trying to decouple itself from Beijing’s supply chains and build up its economic capacity.

This is especially after a deadly military clash on their Himalayan frontier in 2020.

To this end, India has accelerated many key projects.

This month, Mr Modi’s government announced an unprecedented 33 per cent increase in infrastructure spending.

The Indian prime minister is also expected to open at least a dozen major railways, highways and port projects in the coming months.