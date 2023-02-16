Feathered propellers on Yeti Airlines plane resulted in loss of thrust, says crash report

KATHMANDU - The propeller blades of the crashed Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 were in the feathered position which caused the aircraft to lose thrust and fall, a preliminary report issued on Wednesday said.

All 72 people on board were killed in the accident in Pokhara that occurred in clear weather, as horrified residents watched from their rooftops.

According to experts, the propellers on an aircraft “feather”, which means the propeller blades are rotated so they lie flat towards the air flowing past it, to reduce drag when engine power is lost. In this position, the plane is not being pushed forward and it stalls.

It is rare for the propellers of both engines to come to a feathered position, according to ATR pilots. Feathering is typically undertaken to reduce drag in the event of an engine failure.

So what happened with the Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 bearing the call sign 9N-ANC?

“We are analysing the matter. It’s a human error,” said Mr Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, member secretary of the five-member probe commission formed by the government. “No engine failure has been reported. There are many factors that we have to analyse.”

According to experts the Post talked to, the pilots unintentionally pulled the condition levers causing the engine to shut down and feather the propellers. Each lever starts and stops the fuel supply, and controls the idle speed for its respective engine.

One investigator told the Post that they found the levers pulled down at the crash site.

“The details are awaited. We cannot ascertain what happened now,” said Mr Lamichhane. “Yes, there is also the issue of flaps. There are questions about why the pilots delayed extending the flaps. The routine checklists were not followed. There are many factors to look at.”

As per International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) Annex 13, the state conducting the investigation of an accident or incident must produce a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident.

A publicly available final report should be produced within 12 months of the accident.

On Jan 15, Yeti Airlines flight NYT 691 arriving from Kathmandu was making the approach from the west to Runway 12. Pokhara’s brand new international airport had been inaugurated only two weeks earlier.

The plane took off from Kathmandu at 10.32am and the crash occurred at 10.57am after reaching Pokhara.

According to the preliminary report, the flight crew had made two flights between Kathmandu and Pokhara earlier in the morning. The flight that crashed was the third in a row by the same crew.