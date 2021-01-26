Farmer protesters ride tractors into Delhi

NEW DELHI • Caravans of tractors clogged a key highway in northern India yesterday as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture reforms streamed into the capital ahead of celebrations for Republic Day.

India marks its founding as a republic today with a military parade in the historic city centre, but the farmers, who are demanding a rollback of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deregulation effort, are planning their own peaceful show of strength.

"We will teach Modi a lesson that he will never forget," said a protester from the district of Ludhiana in Punjab, who drove his own tractor. The 35-year-old, who cultivates 4ha of land, asked not to be identified.

Loudspeakers blared anti-government songs as the lengthy procession of vehicles rolled down National Highway 44, accompanied by dozens of community kitchens that handed out hot meals and beverages in the winter cold.

Farmers, mainly from the bread basket states of Punjab and adjoining Haryana, have blockaded approaches into New Delhi for about two months to protest against three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies.

Their unions are pushing for a repeal of the laws, after rejecting a government proposal to suspend the measures, which the government says will boost farmer incomes.

Several rounds of talks with the government have made little headway, and protesters now aim to up the ante with the procession, which is set to follow today's military parade.

Top leaders and military officials attend the annual high-security parade to mark the day India's Constitution took effect in 1950.

At the weekend, police said they would allow at least 12,000 tractors to traverse a 100km stretch around the capital, despite some intelligence warnings of possible efforts to disrupt the farmers' peaceful rally.

A farmers' group exhorted its members to refrain from violence.

"Remember, our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this country," it said.

In the western state of Maharashtra, thousands of farmers were also on the move, flocking to a flag-hoisting ceremony today in Mumbai, India's financial capital.

State protest leader Ashok Dhawale said: "We are here to support farmers in Delhi, to highlight that farmers across the country are against the farm laws."

REUTERS