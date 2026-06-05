Family of ‘miracle’ Everest survivor demand probe into rescue efforts

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Nepali climber Dawa Sherpa dragged himself off Mount Everest six days after being abandoned.

KATHMANDU – The family of a Nepali climber who dragged himself off Mount Everest six days after being abandoned called for an investigation into rescue efforts, as doctors said on June 5 that he is in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.

Mountaineer Dawa Sherpa, 57, vanished in bitter conditions on the upper reaches of the world’s highest mountain early on May 30.

His family thought he was dead, and had even begun ritual mourning prayers.

He was found crawling towards Base Camp on the morning of June 4 by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, a Nepali team that helps set routes on Everest and clean up waste left behind.

Dawa Sherpa, also known as “Hillary” after the famed climber Edmund Hillary, was flown to the capital Kathmandu, where he is being treated for frostbite on his fingers, a fractured thigh bone and severe dehydration, doctors said.

“His clinical condition remains stable, and his dehydration is showing significant improvement,” said Jyotindra Sharma, director of the HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu.

He said Dawa Sherpa had survived “extremely challenging conditions” on Everest.

“He will remain in the ICU (intensive care unit) for a few more days for ongoing care and observation,” Sharma said in a statement.

His remarkable survival was greeted with jubilation by his family, who also said they were angry at what they described as the failure of rescue teams to locate him earlier.

His wife, Damu Sherpa, told AFP of her joy when she was sent a photograph as he was flown to the capital.

“I do not remember how this week went – we thought he was no more, and had already begun his last rites,” she said as she waited to meet him outside the hospital’s ICU.

“I was so surprised when I saw the photos and recognised him – he was still wearing a cap I knitted for him.”

‘Angry’

The climb was one of the last of the season, meaning that there were few other mountaineers on the peak.

She accused the expedition company of failing to deploy search teams in time.

“There should be some investigation against the company – they delayed search and rescue for him,” she said.

Karma Gyalje Sherpa, a relative who is also an Everest guide, questioned whether more action would have been taken sooner if a high-paying foreigner had been lost on the icy peak.

“It is a miracle that he survived in that environment, without eating properly for six days,” he told AFP while waiting at the hospital.

“The situation does make me feel angry,” he said. “We don’t know, but if he were a foreigner, maybe the response would be different?”

Everest guide Rinji Sherpa, from the same village as Dawa Sherpa, said he was a man who knew the dangers of the mountains well and would do all he could to support his clients.

“He is very loyal to his clients, and diligent with making sure he performs his responsibility,” he said.

“He is very lucky, he has had several close calls before – but he has survived.”

At least five people have died this season – two Indians and three Nepali climbers – on Everest expeditions.

More than 1,000 climbers reached the summit of Everest this season, according to initial tallies by Nepali officials, making it the busiest on record. AFP