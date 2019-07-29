Family caught stealing items from Bali hotel, sparking outrage online

An Indian family has been caught stealing accessories and other items from their Bali hotel, and a video of the incident has gone viral.

The video posted by Twitter user Hemanth on Saturday (July 27) has been viewed more than 317,000 times with several netizens lamenting that the family's actions could cast a negative light on other Indian tourists travelling to Bali.

In the video, members of an Indian family were seen shouting at two men believed to be staff from their hotel in Bali.

One of the men is seen rummaging through baggage and recovering several items, including a bottle of liquid soap, towels, a mirror and hairdryer.

"I will pay," one of the family members says, but a man from the hotel refuses to take money. "I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect," he replies.

In his post, Mr Hemanth said: "Having lived in Indonesia & visited Bali, I can personally vouch for Indonesians being the gentlest, most respectful people I have met.

"They hold India and Indians in very high esteem & its gut-wrenching to see us in such a compromised position."

He added that as Indians were now travelling extensively, a booklet on appropriate behaviour during international travel was necessary.

Many netizens criticised the family while others pointed out that their actions were not representative of all Indian tourists.

Television host Mini Mathur tweeted: "The worst example of entitled Indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country."

Another Twitter user, @Aaila_GOGO, said: "What a shame .. don't understand what they get by stealing hotel items if they can afford a holiday outside India".