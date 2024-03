NEW DELHI – In the last series of voice messages that Mr Azad Ahmed sent his brother Sajid, he described how he was being made to dig trenches somewhere on the front lines of the Ukraine war.

The 31-year-old is among 35 Indians who, in their search for jobs were duped and trafficked to Russia and conscripted into the Russian army to fight the war in Ukraine. They are just the ones Indian federal investigators have identified.