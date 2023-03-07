Fake videos fuel fear as North Indian migrants in Tamil Nadu head home for festival

BENGALURU - North Indian workers in Tamil Nadu – a state in the country’s south – are thronging train stations to go home for an upcoming festival. But there is also an element of fear.

Since early March, a few fake videos on WhatsApp and Twitter have fuelled rumours of attacks on migrant workers from northern states. Police have booked several opposition politicians in Tamil Nadu for sharing the fake videos on social media.

Mr Kishan Yadav, 32, who has worked in an electronics factory in Chennai’s outskirts for four years, was heading to the railway station on Monday to catch a train to Bihar.

He was going home for Holi, the festival of colours celebrated in north India on Wednesday, and also to assuage the worries of his wife who watched a horrific video that made her fear for his safety.

“My wife saw that fake video of Tamilians beating north Indian workers. I told her I was safe, but she is still scared,” said Mr Yadav.

Police officials trying to manage the crowds in train stations said there was “always a rush before Holi”, but the “level of panic this year is causing chaos”.

Industrial clusters in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have among India’s largest concentration of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

A 2016 state government survey estimated that more than 1.06 million migrant workers are employed in Tamil Nadu, most of them unskilled. Among the rest, 27 per cent work in manufacturing, 14 per cent in the textile industry and 11.4 per cent in the construction sector.

Since fake videos of attacks on northern workers surfaced online a few days ago, officials have largely controlled the unrest by acting swiftly.

Tamil Nadu director general of police C. Sylendra Babu clarified last Thursday that the videos were of brawls that had happened earlier, and were “false” and “mischievous”.

“The clash was not between Tamil Nadu people and migrant workers. One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers (in Tiruppur) and another video was a clash between two local residents of Coimbatore,” Mr Babu said. The police issued this statement in Hindi as well, so that migrant workers could also comprehend it.

Another video that shows people running on a road, with fire and smoke visible, was shared by an Instagram user with a caption in Hindi reading: “Tamil citizens are killing Biharis and also murdering them.” It had 17,000 views and 1000 likes last Saturday.

The Logical Indian (https://str.sg/iksr), a fact-checking website in India, identified this video to have originated from Abeokuta, Nigeria. They were reportedly scenes of violent demonstrations by people struggling to buy essentials after the government there announced demonetisation.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin said he spoke to Mr Nitish Kumar, his counterpart in Bihar, and assured him that no harm would come to the migrant workers, who were “our brothers in development”.

The Greater Chennai police’s cybercrime wing has filed complaints against social media influencers, some journalists and politicians, including Mr K. Annamalai, the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for posting fake videos and “provocative” tweets about unsubstantiated allegations of attacks on migrant labourers from the north.

It has also accused the BJP’s official Bihar state Twitter account of sharing fake videos that “promoted unrest”.