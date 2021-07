An Indian Member of Parliament is among thousands of unsuspecting individuals who fell victim to a spate of fake vaccination camps that have exploited the heightened demand for Covid-19 jabs in the country in recent weeks.

Held in Mumbai, Thane and Kolkata, these camps have shocked a country that just a few weeks ago had seen scammers profit during a calamitous second wave of infection by selling fake medicine and even fire extinguishers that were passed off as oxygen cylinders.