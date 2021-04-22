Explosion at a luxury hotel in south-west Pakistan kills three, wounds 11

A photo said to of the scene in Quetta that was posted to social media.PHOTO: TWITTER
QUETTA, PAKISTAN (REUTERS) - An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in south-west Pakistan on Wednesday (April 21), police said.

"An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

The hotel is in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province that has long been the scene of low-level insurgency from local nationalists.

"Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb and what type of device it could be," Malik said.

