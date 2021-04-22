Explosion at a luxury hotel in south-west Pakistan kills three, wounds 11

QUETTA, PAKISTAN (REUTERS) - An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in south-west Pakistan on Wednesday (April 21), police said.

"An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

The hotel is in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province that has long been the scene of low-level insurgency from local nationalists.

"Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb and what type of device it could be," Malik said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan was in Quetta when the Serena Hotel bomb blast took place, as per the reports he wasn't in Serena Hotel at the moment. As a result 3 people are reportedly killed and several others injured in the blast. PC courtesy pic.twitter.com/LensSq2Jvt — Malik Achakzai (@MalikAchkJourno) April 21, 2021

Blast at Serena Hotel Parking , Quetta .. First picture pic.twitter.com/fkeS4hB874 — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) April 21, 2021