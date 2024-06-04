Exit polls show PM Modi poised for historic third term, as India counts votes after massive election

Election staff members count ballots inside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad on June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch election results outside a vote counting centre in Mumbai on June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch the latest election results live on television at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Chennai on June 4. PHOTO: AFP
Polling officials are seated at a counting centre in New Delhi on June 4. PHOTO: AFP
Security personnel inspect a man entering an election vote counting station in New Delhi on June 4. PHOTO: AFP
Election officials work at a vote counting station in New Delhi on June 4. PHOTO: AFP
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 12:49 PM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 12:08 PM

Follow our live coverage of the poll results from 2.30pm.

BENGALURU – Exit polls in India after a 44-day general election have predicted a mostly unanimous outcome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a historic third term with an unassailable majority.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raced to an early lead in vote counting on June 4.

But the Indian National Congress-led opposition bloc, comprising 40 parties, remains confident that it can secure a majority on counting day.

The counting of votes cast in the enormous seven-phase general election began at 8 am local time (10.30am Singapore time).

More than 642 million people – the largest number in the world – voted over seven rounds of polling held between April 19 and June 1 for 543 parliamentary constituencies across 28 states and eight union territories. This was 66.5 per cent of the total registered voters. 

The outcome will decide the new government and prime minister of the world’s most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, but also India’s economic and political heft, both within and outside the country.  

India follows the first-past-the-post system, in which the candidate securing the most number of votes is declared the winner. The alliance that secures a simple majority of more than half of the 543 constituencies – that is, at least 272 – can stake a claim to form the government for the next five years.

The prime minister is then selected by the winning party or coalition. NDA’s prime ministerial candidate is undoubtedly Mr Modi, whose astounding popularity the entire campaign was hinged on. The opposition-led bloc has not announced its pick for prime minister.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Mr Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, raced to an early lead in vote counting on June 4. PHOTO: AFP

In 2019, the BJP won 303 seats, reinstating Mr Modi for a second consecutive term. It won 282 seats in 2014. 

This time, the BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA. 

Poll officials have said postal ballots will be counted first. After that, votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 1.05 million polling booths will be tallied. 

The results will become clear by the afternoon of the counting day.

Staff hold sealed electronic voting machines inside a vote counting centre in Mumbai, on June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS

Most Indians will watch the news today, checking not just the results of their constituencies but also outcomes of the key contests, like in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where Mr Modi is contesting, and Rae Bareli, also in Uttar Pradesh, and Wayanad in southern Kerala where Mr Rahul Gandhi of the Congress is contesting.

TV channels usually run the trends coming in from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in big font on their screens all day.

This results day is expected to be more tense than others as counting occurs amid unprecedented doubts raised by the opposition parties and civil society about the fairness and impartiality of the ECI. Paramilitary forces are on stand-by in some regions for any outbreak of violence.

Police personnel stand guard at an election vote counting station in Mumbai on June 4. PHOTO: AFP
In a sign of waning trust in the ECI due to its delayed and muted response or lack of action over religiously incendiary speeches made by politicians, complaints of voter suppression and alleged irregular disclosure of voter turnout data, a group of 120 civil society organisations and the opposition parties wrote to all the polling officers a day before counting, asking them to ensure free, fair and accountable counting.  

To reassure voters and parties, the ECI said the counting process will be as transparent as possible, with live-streaming via CCTV cameras, the presence of political representatives from each party in the counting centres and impartial observers. 

Election officials work at a vote counting station in New Delhi on June 4. The Election Commission of India said the counting process will be as transparent as possible. PHOTO: AFP

The contest between the BJP and the opposition alliance is a reflection of a broader ideological battle in the country today. 

The BJP’s campaign was led by Mr Modi, who participated in over 200 public meetings, talking about not only infrastructural development and national pride, but also Hindu nationalist ideals. Some of the party’s advertisements featured opposition leaders as villainous Muslims stealing from the nest of hapless Hindus, before the ECI pulled them off social media for violating ethical conduct. 

The Congress, weakened by poll losses in previous years, a string of defections and a freezing of its bank accounts, ran a campaign pitched on defeating the BJP, which it accused of being dictatorial, corrupt and discriminatory to millions of non-Hindus. 

The opposition bloc offered a manifesto that it claimed was aimed to create an inclusive, secular and progressive society. 

