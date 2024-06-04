Exit polls show PM Modi poised for historic third term, as India counts votes after massive election

Follow our live coverage of the poll results from 2.30pm.

BENGALURU – Exit polls in India after a 44-day general election have predicted a mostly unanimous outcome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a historic third term with an unassailable majority.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raced to an early lead in vote counting on June 4.

But the Indian National Congress-led opposition bloc, comprising 40 parties, remains confident that it can secure a majority on counting day.

The counting of votes cast in the enormous seven-phase general election began at 8 am local time (10.30am Singapore time).

More than 642 million people – the largest number in the world – voted over seven rounds of polling held between April 19 and June 1 for 543 parliamentary constituencies across 28 states and eight union territories. This was 66.5 per cent of the total registered voters.

The outcome will decide the new government and prime minister of the world’s most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, but also India’s economic and political heft, both within and outside the country.

India follows the first-past-the-post system, in which the candidate securing the most number of votes is declared the winner. The alliance that secures a simple majority of more than half of the 543 constituencies – that is, at least 272 – can stake a claim to form the government for the next five years.

The prime minister is then selected by the winning party or coalition. NDA’s prime ministerial candidate is undoubtedly Mr Modi, whose astounding popularity the entire campaign was hinged on. The opposition-led bloc has not announced its pick for prime minister.