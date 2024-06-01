Exit polls predict PM Modi securing a third term as India’s mammoth election ends

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to retain power for a third consecutive term, according to a clutch of exit polls released just hours after voting in India’s mammoth election drew to a close after 44 days.

Seven exit polls predict that the alliance led by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win anywhere between 342 and 401 seats in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, while the opposition “India” alliance will get between 109 and 201 seats. The halfway mark is 272 out of 543 elected seats.