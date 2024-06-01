Exit polls predict PM Modi securing a third term as India’s mammoth election ends

Seven exit polls predict that the alliance led by PM Narendra Modi’s BJP will win anywhere between 342 and 401 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 12:06 AM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 11:50 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to retain power for a third consecutive term, according to a clutch of exit polls released just hours after voting in India’s mammoth election drew to a close after 44 days.

Seven exit polls predict that the alliance led by Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win anywhere between 342 and 401 seats in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, while the opposition “India” alliance will get between 109 and 201 seats. The halfway mark is 272 out of 543 elected seats.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top