Everest is melting and one contributor is human urine, study finds

Human urine is responsible for an estimated 154,000kg of melt in the thawing Khumbu Glacier.

Mount Everest, which straddles the border between Nepal and China, is in transition. Study after study shows that it is melting.

With record numbers of climbers hoping to summit its peak, the mountain has become a tourist trap. This is especially apparent at Everest Base Camp, where there are espresso bars and big-screen TVs, fast Wi-Fi and hot showers, even tents with Persian carpets and heated floors for the thousands of climbers and the support crew members who spend months there.