Ethnic fault lines in Manipur remain a challenge for India and its Act East Policy, say experts

NEW DELHI - Residents of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur are beginning to pick up the pieces after some of the worst ethnic violence in recent decades, which has left more than 60 dead and as many as 35,000 people displaced.

Thousands who evacuated after clashes erupted on May 3 between the majority Meiteis and Kuki hill tribe are slowly returning home under security escort. With no fresh reports of violence, a curfew has also been eased in most of the state, allowing locals to purchase essentials from markets.

Yet the road to normalcy in Manipur is a long one as mutual distrust continues to prevail, compelling many to stay away from their homes in fear of a resurgence in the fighting.

The airport in Manipur’s capital Imphal has become a temporary shelter for around a hundred people waiting to catch a flight out. Among them is 34-year-old Florence Chingboo, a Kuki government employee based in the Imphal valley. Waiting at the airport with her son, who is yet to turn three, her husband and their parents, she told online publication The Print that they “do not want to take a chance”.

Experts say Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the state, now faces an uphill task of rebuilding trust among the ethnic groups and restoring long-term stability to a region that shares a 398 km border with Myanmar, and is on the frontline of India’s strategic engagement with South-east Asia.

Violence was unleashed last week after the Kuki tribe and other hill communities held a rally to protest the Meitei’s demand for “Scheduled Tribe” status. This would give the Meiteis benefits the hill tribes enjoy under this status, including reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions. Such a classification for the Meiteis would also allow them to own lands in their hills.

The Meitei community, who make up 53 per cent of the state’s 3.2 million population, is mostly confined to the valley districts that form around 10 per cent of Manipur’s area. Less than 40 per cent of Manipur’s people inhabit the hilly terrain that covers 90 per cent of the state.

Non-tribals, including the Meitei, cannot buy and own land in the hill areas, a move aimed at protecting marginalised tribal communities. There is no such restriction on tribals buying land in the valley.

This grouse, together with the rising population in the valley and inadequate economic opportunities, are driving the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The Kukis and other hill tribes worry that the Meiteis, who are politically and economically more influential, could acquire greater control over their ancestral forest land and its resources.

Such concerns have been aggravated by recent government actions to drive out hill tribes from protected forest areas, along with a campaign to stop illegal poppy cultivation which poor hill villagers resort to for extra income.

Added to this potent mix are allegations of illegal immigration from Myanmar. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh claimed in May that Myanmar immigrants are responsible for deforestation, poppy cultivation, and a drug menace in the state.

Myanmar refugees belong to the same ethnic group as the Kukis and other hill tribes in the region. Broad-brush attacks have targeted all Kukis as “immigrants” and “foreigners”, deepening tensions.