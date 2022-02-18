Environment groups say India's forest survey misses the wood for the trees

BANGALORE - An official report released last month has led to public sparring between India's Environment Ministry and environmentalists over what a forest really is and where the country's climate priorities lie.

The biennial India State of Forest Report (ISFR) for 2021 says that forest cover has risen by 1,540 sq km in the last two years to about 714,000 sq km, more than a fifth of the country's total area.

But the report, prepared by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), has for years defined "forests" expansively as "all lands more than one hectare in area with tree canopy density of more than 10 per cent", which includes "road, rail and canal side plantations, rubber, tea and coffee plantations et cetera".

Environmentalists quickly pointed out that FSI's celebration that forest cover had increased was questionable because of how it defined forests.

In a detailed Twitter thread, ecologist Mysore Doreswamy Madhusudan said the "problematic and perverse redefinition" equated natural forests - crucial for biodiversity and livelihoods - with tea gardens, city parks and desert scrub.

The Environment Ministry has defended its position. Ministers have written op-eds stressing that their definitions follow international standards. They argued that plantations also have ecological value and told Parliament they do not plan to change any definitions.

But environmentalists warn that measuring forest cover this way may paint an inaccurate picture of the health of India's natural forests.

The State of Forest report acknowledges that only about 2 per cent of the increase in forest cover since 2019 came from "recorded forest areas", or natural forests.

Global Forest Watch, an online tracker from the World Resources Institute, estimates that natural forests in India have declined every year since 2002.

Dr Madhusudan said that satellite data from India's National Remote Sensing Centre also points to a fall in natural forest cover.

He cited the example of one district, Sonitpur in the north-eastern state of Assam, where massive forest loss is "plainly visible" in satellite imagery.

According to him, the official survey managed to record "an utterly mystifying increase", by counting thousands of hectares of private tea estates as forest.

The survey designates many human settlements, tea estates, coconut farms, fruit orchards and other monocultures such as eucalyptus and teak plantations in Naxalbari of West Bengal, Valparai of Tamil Nadu and heavily inhabited islands of Lakshadweep as "moderately dense forest" or even "very dense forest".