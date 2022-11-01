Entire families left scarred by India bridge collapse tragedy

NEW DELHI - Last week was an extended holiday for many families in Gujarat, with Deepavali and Bestu Varas – the Gujarati New Year – marking festivities. Schools were shut and kids, as they would anywhere, were yearning for fun-filled outings.

On Sunday, Mr Pratap Singh Jadeja’s pregnant wife took their two children to Julto Pul, a historic suspension bridge in Morbi which serves as a popular tourist attraction. They were accompanied by Mr Pratap’s brother’s wife and two children.

The 143-year-old bridge had been reopened on Oct 26 following a renovation, and it promised to be an enjoyable trip for the kids. However, what was meant to be an evening of joy took a tragic turn for the Jadeja family, ending in the death of seven of its members.

The Jadejas from Gujarat’s Jamnagar district were among the 135 killed when the bridge collapsed, sending an estimated 400-plus visitors into the Machchhu river on Sunday evening.

“Since Pratap and Pradyuman (Pratap’s brother) were at work, they didn’t join their wives and children. They are now the only survivors in their family,” relative Kanak Sinh told The Indian Express newspaper.

Pictures shared online showed the bodies being brought in on a trolley pulled by a tractor in Jaliya Devani village on Monday, with many locals gathered for the last rites.

Several other families are also coping with multiple deaths. They include as many as 12 relatives of Mr Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajkot, a city in Gujarat.