BENGALURU - Ahead of the Karnataka state elections on May 10, political parties and the Election Commission are pulling out the stops to draw out young and upper class voters in India’s Silicon Valley of Bengaluru - from asking delivery platforms to raise awareness and urging tech companies to make voting day a holiday.

Karnataka’s state polls are crucial as it is the only South Indian state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.