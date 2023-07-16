S’pore seeks deeper people-to-people and business links with India amid excellent ties: DPM Wong

NEW DELHI - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday said India-Singapore ties are in “excellent shape”, while stressing the need to further deepen people-to-people and business links and expand ties in newer areas of cooperation.

Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, is in Gandhinagar, in India’s Gujarat state, on a five-day visit to attend the third Group of 20 (G-20) Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (FMCBG).

India currently holds the G-20 presidency.

On Sunday, he attended the award ceremony for the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon, where students and start-ups from both countries competed to come up with innovative solutions for financial inclusion and sustainability.

“Overall, our bilateral relations are in excellent shape. Yet there is much more we can do together, especially in new areas of growth,” said Mr Wong at the award ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar.

The minister said this was why the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable was launched in 2022 to explore new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions at the inaugural meeting on Sept 17, 2022, had included cooperation on food and energy security; green technology, particularly green hydrogen; digital connectivity; and skills development. The next roundtable will be held later in 2023.

Mr Wong noted that officials from both countries had been “working hard to advance these ideas” and there was progress, highlighting the successful linking of two real-time payment systems – Singapore’s PayNow and India’s Unified Payments Interface.

He said the linkage had “enabled real-time, cheaper and faster cross-border payments” between the two countries.

Mr Wong also highlighted the importance of further deepening people-to-people links.

“To do more together, we also need to build stronger links between our people and our businesses,” he said, noting that the hackathon was one such initiative.

“We need people who can understand the rich cultural diversity of our respective countries, build on our close ties to navigate our respective markets, and capitalise on the many cross-border opportunities that are opening up.”