4 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India's Mumbai

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - A four-storey building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday (July 16), trapping dozens in the rubble, with at least four people confirmed dead, a fire department official said.

"There are people trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are in progress," said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer in Mumbai. "Adjacent buildings are in very dangerous condition and are vacated."

It was the second such collapse around Mumbai in less than ten days. Torrential rains that lash the city during the monsoon often destabilise older or badly constructed structures, leading to multiple building collapses over the years.