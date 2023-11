NEW DELHI – A debate is raging in India over what constitutes a productive work culture after the co-founder and former CEO of an information technology giant said young people need to work at least 70 hours a week in order to make the country an economic powerhouse.

In his remarks made in a podcast on Oct 27, Infosys co-founder and former chief executive N.R. Narayana Murthy noted that India’s “work productivity is one of the lowest in the world”.