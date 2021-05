NEW DELHI - Earlier this month, Mohammed Ajaz queued at a government Covid-19 vaccination centre in Noida, on the outskirts of the Indian capital, to see if he could secure his first dose. But there was a huge crowd and the 41-year-old fruit and vegetable vendor returned home, dejected.

The daily wage earner could not afford to wait. "I had already got my vegetables for the day and did not want them to rot," he said.