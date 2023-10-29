Did India copy Android in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?

BENGALURU - BharOS, touted as India’s homegrown answer to Google-owned Android and Apple’s iOS, is now believed to be a clone of the popular Android-compatible operating system GrapheneOS, say digital security experts in India.

The government-sponsored team behind BharOS has denied any similarity between the two operating systems.

But without providing evidence for its assertion, questions from the open source software community refuse to die down.

The Indian government launched BharOS in January 2023 and celebrated it as an indigenous, secure, privacy-focused operating system.

The name evokes the Hindi word for ‘trust’, and was supposedly developed by JandK Operations, a company incubated in Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub of the elite Indian Institute of Technology in Madras.

Pravartak receives funding from the department of science and technology of the Indian government.

Although there were always doubts about whether BharOS could compete with Android, India’s efforts to develop its own local tech ecosystem were lauded by the media and software developers as a legitimate way to challenge the Google-Apple big tech duopoly, and fuel the economy.

The Indian government also claimed that BharOS is made for those who have stringent privacy and security requirements.

In a March article in Mint, an Indian newspaper, IIT Madras’ director V. Kamakoti said that BharOS uses an “Android-type” interface but the underlying work by parent JandK Operations includes security operations, verification methods, and others “which is not there in conventional Android forks”.

In software engineering, to ‘fork’ is to propose changes to an existing software project or use someone else’s project as a starting point for an individual idea.

However, doubts began to emerge in September about BharOS’ originality and claims of security, after a user with some links to Pravartak accidentally published on collaborative software development platform GitHub what seemed to be the source code repository for BharOS.

Some in the open source software community in India said the code looked entirely copied from GrapheneOS, with only cosmetic changes. GrapheneOS is an open operating system developed by American Daniel Micay, and used in some Google Pixel smartphones.

The allegation was first made on Sept 28 by @TechLeaksZone, the X - formerly Twitter - account of a Telegram channel that shares smartphone news.

It said: “Things forked from GrapheneOS to indigenously develop BharOS include Settings App, Camera App, Frameworks Base, Platform, Manifest, Setup Wizard, Updater etc. In short, everything has been forked.”