Dharmendra dies at 89: Six decades, 300 films and a legacy that shaped Bollywood

NEW DELHI - The world of Indian cinema has lost one of its most iconic figures. Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, the man lovingly called Bollywood’s “He-Man”, passed away today at the age of 89.

For over six decades, Dharmendra was not just a star on the silver screen. He was an embodiment of strength, and of charm. His presence made the audiences cry and laugh in equal measure. His journey from a small village in Punjab to the grand-glitzy sets of Bombay remains one of cinema’s most inspiring stories.

Born on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali, Punjab, Dharmendra was the son of Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur. The family had deep roots in the values of hard work and tradition. He spent his early years in Sahnewal and studied in Ludhiana where his father was a school headmaster.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19.This was long before he became a household name. The couple had two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol who would follow in their father’s footsteps, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Later, after moving to Bombay and breaking into films, he married the legendary Hema Malini. Together they had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

He made his film debut in 1960 with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’. Then later came films like ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Haqqeeqat’ and more that pulled him into the limelight. It was the late 1960s and 1970s that truly witnessed him rise to superstardom. He featured in thrillers like ‘Ankhen’ to romantic dramas like ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’.

By the mid-1970s, Dharmendra had become a household name in true sense.He starred in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films. And they included ‘Sholay’, ‘Jeevan Mrityu’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Pratiggya’. ‘Sholay’ in particular went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Dharmendra’s career saw a host of records and remarkable milestones. In 1973, he delivered eight hits in a single year. And in 1987, he broke his own record with seven consecutive hits. He appeared in over 300 films. And another feather to his cap, he worked with every leading actor and director of his time.

As the 1990s approached, Dharmendra slowly started transitioning to character roles. He appeared in films like ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Life in a… Metro’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’. Then his return in 2023 with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ showed the young audiences his bridging capability across generations.

Dharmendra also tried his luck as a producer and politician. His production house Vijayta Films launched the careers of his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. And as a politician, he served as a Member of Parliament for Bikaner from 2004 to 2009.

Dharmendra was widely considered one of the most handsome men of his time. Legends like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Zeenat Aman spoke of his magnetic presence.

Today marks the end of an era. Dharmendra’s films captured the spirit of India across decades from the romantic dreams of the 1960s. This spanned to the action-packed blockbusters of the 1970s and 1980s to the nuanced character roles of recent years.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol leaves behind a legacy that is larger than life. The legacy comes with unforgettable dialogues and timeless charisma. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK